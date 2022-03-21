Menu

Crime

RCMP seek help to find man following Okotoks campground stabbing

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 2:42 pm
An undated photo of 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, who is wanted by Okotoks RCMP. View image in full screen
An undated photo of 38-year-old Ryan Cameron Bain, who is wanted by Okotoks RCMP. handout / RCMP

RCMP are looking for a man they say fled the scene following an early morning stabbing at an Okotoks campground.

Around 6:15 a.m. on Sunday, police arrived at the Riverbend Campground east of Okotoks, finding a man and woman who were both stabbed multiple times. Both of the victims were transported to hospital and are in stable condition.

Okotoks RCMP said Calgary resident Ryan Cameron Bain, 38, is wanted by police after he fled the scene. Bain is described as six feet two inches tall, 194 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s wanted for two counts of attempted murder and other offences.

Police said the victims and accused were known to each other and officers believe they were all campers at the time of the assault.

Police also believe Bain may be en route to Winnipeg and warn members of the public to not approach him.

Anyone with information about the man’s location is asked to call Okotoks RCMP at 403-938-4202 or your local police. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

