Police warn of increased car thefts from yoga studios throughout Calgary

Some yoga enthusiasts have had their peaceful state of mind interrupted after class – Calgary police say vehicle thefts outside yoga studios are on the rise.

Six car thefts since January prompted CPS to issue a news release warning people to lock up their valuables prior to attending their class.

“What we’re typically seeing is that keys and wallets are being taken from lockers or jacket pockets while attendees are in a class,” acting Staff Sgt. Darwin Pearce said.

“The keys are then used to steal cars and stolen credit cards are being used to make fraudulent purchases.”

Thefts have taken place in the southeast, southwest and northwest quadrants of the city. At this time, police said there are no suspect descriptions available.

Police said there could be others who’ve fallen victim to similar thefts over the past three months and encourage anyone to report it to police so that an investigation can take place.

“We recommend citizens ensure their keys and wallets are stored securely or to take these items with them into classes,” Pearce added. “Yoga studios are also encouraged to ensure anyone accessing their facilities has signed in and to consider checking IDs.”

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can be given through Crime Stoppers.

