Ontario Greens want transit fares cut in half with gas prices reaching record levels recently

Send this page to someone via email

The Green Party of Ontario says it wants to see the province cut public transit fares in half for three months with gas prices reaching record-high levels recently.

“The affordability crunch is hurting Ontarians. People need affordable options to get around and need relief right now,” Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Cutting fares in half is an immediate measure with immediate benefits that can help address the worsening fuel and cost of living crisis as well as the climate emergency.”

Read more: Ontario scrapping some transit transfer fares

The statement noted that gas prices have soared recently, with some areas of the province currently seeing $1.70 per litre.

Story continues below advertisement

The party wants to see fares cut in half for all transit systems across the province for three months, including municipal systems, as well as GO and Northland.

“The Ford government plans to spend billions on expensive, climate-polluting highways,” the party said in the statement.

“Reallocating just a small portion of that money to municipalities and transit systems will cover this immediate relief program.”

The province recently announced a move to scrap some transit transfer fees, meaning that local transit in some communities is free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal systems.

— with files from The Canadian Press