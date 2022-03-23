Menu

Canada

Ontario Greens want transit fares cut in half with gas prices reaching record levels recently

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 23, 2022 11:26 am
Click to play video: 'Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?' Pain at the Pump: Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute?
WATCH ABOVE: Pain at the Pump — Will rising gas prices prompt Canadians to change the way they commute? – Mar 14, 2022

The Green Party of Ontario says it wants to see the province cut public transit fares in half for three months with gas prices reaching record-high levels recently.

“The affordability crunch is hurting Ontarians. People need affordable options to get around and need relief right now,” Ontario Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said in a statement issued Wednesday.

“Cutting fares in half is an immediate measure with immediate benefits that can help address the worsening fuel and cost of living crisis as well as the climate emergency.”

Read more: Ontario scrapping some transit transfer fares

The statement noted that gas prices have soared recently, with some areas of the province currently seeing $1.70 per litre.

The party wants to see fares cut in half for all transit systems across the province for three months, including municipal systems, as well as GO and Northland.

“The Ford government plans to spend billions on expensive, climate-polluting highways,” the party said in the statement.

“Reallocating just a small portion of that money to municipalities and transit systems will cover this immediate relief program.”

The province recently announced a move to scrap some transit transfer fees, meaning that local transit in some communities is free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit on municipal systems.

— with files from The Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
