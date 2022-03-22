Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. has agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth US$7.9 million.

The 23-year-old infielder led the majors in home runs last season with 48 and boasted a .311 batting average.

The largest contract handed out by the Jays Tuesday went to three-time Golden Glove winner Matt Chapman, who cashed in with a two-year deal worth $25 million.

Toronto acquirred the 28-year-old third baseman from the Oakland A’s for four prospects last week.

The other contracts went to infielder Cavan Biggio ($2.113 million), left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki ($825,000), right-hander Adam Cimber ($1.575 million), outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($10.65 million), catcher Danny Jansen ($1.95 million), lefty Tim Mayza ($1.25 million), and right-handers Trevor Richards ($1 million), Ross Stripling ($3.79 million) and Trent Thornton ($850,000).