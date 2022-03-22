Menu

Sports

Blue Jays agree to new deals for 11 players, including Chapman, Guerreo Jr.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2022 8:45 pm

The Toronto Blue Jays avoided arbitration Tuesday, handing out new contracts to 11 players, including star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Guerrero Jr. has agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth US$7.9 million.

Read more: Vlad Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette among players to report to Toronto Blue Jays spring training

The 23-year-old infielder led the majors in home runs last season with 48 and boasted a .311 batting average.

The largest contract handed out by the Jays Tuesday went to three-time Golden Glove winner Matt Chapman, who cashed in with a two-year deal worth $25 million.

Toronto acquirred the 28-year-old third baseman from the Oakland A’s for four prospects last week.

Read more: Toronto Blue Jays announce opening weekend schedule against Texas Rangers

The other contracts went to infielder Cavan Biggio ($2.113 million), left-handed pitcher Ryan Borucki ($825,000), right-hander Adam Cimber ($1.575 million), outfielder Teoscar Hernandez ($10.65 million), catcher Danny Jansen ($1.95 million), lefty Tim Mayza ($1.25 million), and right-handers Trevor Richards ($1 million), Ross Stripling ($3.79 million) and Trent Thornton ($850,000).

© 2022 The Canadian Press
