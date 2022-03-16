Toronto Blue Jays announce opening weekend schedule against Texas Rangers

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays‘ opening night will be on Friday, April 8 at home in Toronto, at the Rogers Centre.

In a press release issued Wednesday the club said for the first time in more than two years, the Blue Jays will have a complete 81-game home season in Toronto.

Opening weekend will be from April 8 to April 10, versus the Texas Rangers.

The team said “fans won’t want to miss out on being the first to see this exciting team back in action.”

In accordance with provincial guidelines, the Rogers Centre has returned to full capacity.

According to the release, games that had been previously scheduled for March 31 to April 7 have now been rescheduled.

The club said the three-game Blue Jays home series versus the Tampa Bay Rays will be played as split doubleheaders on July 2 and Sept. 17, and one game on Sept. 15.

The release also said the three-game away series at Baltimore that was originally scheduled to start the season has been moved to Oct. 3 to Oct. 5.

What’s more, the team says all home games on Sunday will have a first pitch time of 1:37 p.m.

The team’s full schedule can be seen on the club’s website.