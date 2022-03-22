Ontario Liberals name former St. Thomas, Ont. mayor as candidate in Elgin—Middlesex—London

Send this page to someone via email

Heather Jackson, the former two-term mayor of St. Thomas, Ont., will run as the Liberals’ candidate in Elgin—Middlesex—London in the upcoming provincial election, the party announced Tuesday.

Jackson is looking to fill the seat made vacant last month by the resignation of longtime PC MPP Jeff Yurek. A win by Jackson would flip the riding back to the Liberals for the first time in more than a decade.

“I believe in ensuring that Elgin—Middlesex—London maintains its enviable quality of life and provides a home for businesses of all sizes to grow, prosper and create jobs,” Jackson said in a quote released by the Ontario Liberals.

“I will work to ensure safe, affordable housing is available to everyone, and I will fight to maintain rural schools and to protect and preserve our productive farmland.”

Jackson served for two terms as mayor of St. Thomas beginning in 2010 after defeating incumbent Cliff Barwick. In the 2018 election, Jackson ran for a third term as mayor, but lost to Joe Preston, who secured 38 per cent of the vote to her 31 per cent.

Prior to her time as mayor, Jackson served as a city alderman in St. Thomas from 2003 until 2010.

In a statement, Ontario Liberal Party Leader Steven Del Duca said Jackson had a “tremendous record” when it came to serving residents of the riding.

“Heather is ready to provide the strong and steady local leadership needed in Elgin—Middlesex—London and across Ontario,” he said.

Voters head to the polls on June 2.