Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders to run as PC candidate

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll' Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll
WATCH ABOVE: New polling conducted by Ipsos for Global News suggests that if the provincial election were held tomorrow, the Ontario PC Party under Doug Ford would get 38 per cent of the decided popular vote, followed by the Liberals at 28 per cent. CEO of Ipsos public affairs Darrell Bricker explains.

Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders will be running as a Progressive Conservative candidate in the provincial election.

The Ontario PC Party said he will be a candidate for the riding of Don Valley West.

Saunders was the Toronto police chief for five years before stepping down in 2020.

Read more: Ontario PCs have strong lead less than 3 months from election day: Ipsos poll

“There is no one I’d rather have on the ballot in Don Valley West than Mark,” PC Leader Doug Ford said in a statement Tuesday.

“Mark brings an incredible amount of experience serving with the Toronto Police Service for nearly four decades. I’m thrilled to have him join our team and have no doubt he’ll be an incredible voice at Queen’s Park.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the statement, Saunders said he and Ford have “worked closely over the years” and added that he has “always admired his strong leadership.”

Read more: Former Toronto police chief Mark Saunders to be paid up to $171K per year as Ontario Place advisor

“This is a critical time in Ontario’s history as we recover from the impacts of the pandemic, and it is clear the Ontario PC Party has a strong plan to build a better future for our families and future generations to come, whether it’s investing in transit, building highways, strengthening our health care system, or supporting workers and cutting costs for Ontarians,” Saunders said.

Trending Stories

“I look forward to knocking on doors and earning your support as MPP for Don Valley West.”

The Don Valley West riding has been held by former Liberal premier Kathleen Wynne since 2003. Stephanie Bowman is the Liberal candidate for the riding in the upcoming election, which is scheduled for June 2.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto police chief calls it a career' Toronto police chief calls it a career
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagOntario Election tagontario pc party tagOntario Provincial Election tagMark Saunders tagOntario PCs tagOntario Progressive Conservatives tagProgressive Conservative Party of Ontario tagOntario Progressive Conservative Party tagOntario election 2022 tagOntario 2022 Election tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers