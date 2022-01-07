Jeff Yurek to resign, not seek 4th term as MPP for Elgin-Middlesex-London

Voters in the Ontario riding of Elgin-Middlesex-London will be sending a new face to Queen’s Park when they head to the polls in June after longtime Tory MPP Jeff Yurek announced Friday he would not seek a fourth term and would resign from his seat at the end of February.

In a statement, Yurek said that he believed it was the right time to step down, and that it was time for voters to “select a new voice to represent their interests in Queen’s Park.”

“My decision was not made lightly or in haste. In fact, it has been an arduous one because I will sincerely miss the day-to-day interactions with the people of Elgin-Middlesex-London,” he said.

“The many acquaintances and new friendships I have been fortunate to make have been the most rewarding aspect of my time as MPP.”

Yurek was first elected as MPP in Elgin-Middlesex-London in 2011, flipping the riding from Liberal to Conservative for the first time since its formation in 1999 when he beat Liberal candidate Lori Baldwin-Sands with his 19,711 to her 11,075 votes.

Yurek was re-elected again in 2014 and 2018 with solid leads, and since then has served as minister of several portfolios, including natural resources and forestry in 2018, transportation from 2018 to 2019, and environment, conservation and parks from 2019 until this past June.

In his statement, the longtime Tory MPP highlighted the passage of his private member’s bill in 2015, which made it illegal for schools to keep inhalers away from kids suffering from asthma.

The bill, named Ryan’s Law, was named after Ryan Gibbons, a London-area boy who died in 2012 after suffering an asthma attack during recess at school.

Despite repeated efforts by his mother, as well as a note from his doctor, Gibbon’s school did not allow him to keep his puffer with him.

Yurek also thanked his family, friends, constituency staff, and constituents for their work and support over the previous 10 years.