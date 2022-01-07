Menu

Economy

How did Canada’s economy do in December? Statistics Canada to share data

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 8:04 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada to maintain current inflation mandate: Freeland' Bank of Canada to maintain current inflation mandate: Freeland
WATCH: Bank of Canada to maintain current inflation mandate: Freeland – Dec 13, 2021

Statistics Canada will release its latest jobs report Friday morning.

The labour force survey for December is expected to provide a picture of how the economy was faring just before COVID-19 infections began spiking due to the Omicron variant.

The Canadian economy added 153,700 jobs in November, dropping the unemployment rate to six per cent.

Read more: Omicron COVID-19 variant concerning for Canadian food production, farm groups say

Economists at CIBC expect the December jobs report to show a gain of 15,000 jobs and an unemployment rate of 6.1 per cent to close out the year.

However, the rise in COVID-19 cases and the associated public health restrictions are expected to take their toll on the economy for January.

Click to play video: 'What is the ‘she-cession?’ And why experts are warning it isn’t over yet' What is the ‘she-cession?’ And why experts are warning it isn’t over yet
What is the ‘she-cession?’ And why experts are warning it isn’t over yet – Dec 29, 2021

The highly transmissible Omicron variant has fuelled record breaking COVID-19 case numbers and prompted the return of more restrictive rules across the country.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
