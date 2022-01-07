Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Omicron COVID-19 variant concerning for Canadian food production, farm groups say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 7, 2022 7:45 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 burnout: What to look for and how to deal with it' COVID-19 burnout: What to look for and how to deal with it
WATCH: COVID-19 burnout: What to look for and how to deal with it.

Farm groups say they’re fearful the highly contagious Omicron variant could severely stress Canadian food production.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture says the industry had a chronic labour shortage before the arrival of COVID-19.

Production at dairy farms, greenhouses, and mushroom farms could be affected if large numbers of employees need to stay home sick.

Read more: Hospitals, care homes, prisons short on staff amid record COVID-19 spread

In 2020, outbreaks of COVID-19 at meat packing plants in Alberta sickened hundreds of workers and resulted in temporary plant shutdowns that left Western Canada’s beef slaughter capacity at about 25 per cent of normal.

Trending Stories

Canadian Cattlemen’s Association president Bob Lowe says there have been no interruptions yet at meat plants this time around, but the industry is watching with fingers crossed.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Omicron surge prompts 2 GTA hospitals to declare ‘code orange’' Omicron surge prompts 2 GTA hospitals to declare ‘code orange’
Omicron surge prompts 2 GTA hospitals to declare ‘code orange’

Lowe says he hopes the move by some provinces to reduce isolation periods to five days for vaccinated, COVID-positive workers will reduce strain on the agriculture industry.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagOmicron tagOmicron variant tagCanada. News tagomicron news tagomicron canada tagCanadian farming tagcanada farms tagOmicron farms tagOmicron impact tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers