Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Royal Bank of Canada asks employees to keep working remotely amid Omicron surge

By Nichola Saminather Reuters
Posted January 6, 2022 1:15 pm
Click to play video: 'The Future of Work: Work from home and remote working' The Future of Work: Work from home and remote working
WATCH: The Future of Work: Work from home and remote working – Apr 12, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada has advised all employees in regions including Ontario and Quebec to work remotely if their jobs allow, following advice from these provincial governments, a spokesperson said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Royal Bank, unlike some rivals, did not provide a firm return-to-office date, and leaders had encouraged employees to work from home in December, according to the emailed statement.

Read more: RBC hikes quarterly dividend 11% despite fourth-quarter profit miss

In the past week, both Ontario and Quebec announced renewed restrictions amid a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

Royal Bank, Canada’s biggest bank by market value, joins all its major rivals in keeping employees at home. In December, Toronto-Dominion Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia, Bank of Montreal, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and National Bank of Canada, as well as insurer Manulife Financial Corp, all halted plans to bring employees back to their work locations in early 2022.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Several Wall Street banks and investment firms including Bank of America, Citigroup and Jefferies Financial Group have also reversed their push to get staff back to the office due to the spread of Omicron.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: WHO cautions dismissing Omicron variant as ‘mild’' COVID-19: WHO cautions dismissing Omicron variant as ‘mild’
COVID-19: WHO cautions dismissing Omicron variant as ‘mild’

 

 

© 2022 Reuters
Royal Bank Of Canada tagRBC COVID-19 restrictions tagRBC employees COVID tagRBC Ontario tagRBC Quebec tagRBC remote work Omicron tagRBC work from home tagRoyal Bank of Canada COVID-19 tagRoyal Bank of Canada remote work tagRoyal Bank of Canada remote work Omicron tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers