Maritimes under heat warnings with humidex nearing 40 this week

Send this page to someone via email

Maritimers are being reminded to take action to protect themselves as heat warnings are in effect for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island that could last into the weekend.

Yellow alert heat warnings have been issued for all of Nova Scotia and P.E.I., as well as southern and eastern New Brunswick.

Environment Canada says maximum temperatures could reach 33 C, but the humidex could hit 36 to 39. The extreme heat is expected to begin Wednesday afternoon and stay in place until at least Friday, with some counties seeing the high temperatures continue on Saturday and even Sunday.

The heat is the result of a hot and humid air mass moving into the region, the agency said. Nighttime temperatures are also expected to stay warm, “providing little to no relief.”

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

People are urged to take action to protect themselves regardless of whether they’re at higher risk as extreme heat can affect everyone’s health.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also encouraged to check on older adults, those living alone and other at-risk people in-person or on the phone multiple times a day to ensure they are well.

Heat exhaustion is a concern, the agency noted, with early signs including headache, nausea, dizziness, thirst, dark urine and intense fatigue. If you experience these symptoms, people are urged to stop the activity they’re doing and drink water.

It is particularly important to watch for signs of heat stroke, according to Environment Canada, as it is considered a medical emergency. If you or someone around you is showing signs of heat stroke, call 911 or your emergency health provider. Symptoms can include red and hot skin, dizziness, nausea, confusion and a change in consciousness.

While waiting for medical attention, people are encouraged to try and cool the person experiencing heat stroke by moving them to a cool place, removing extra clothing, and applying cold water or ice packs around the body.

Other actions people can take during the extreme heat are closing blinds or shade, turning on air conditioning if they have access to it, using a fan, or moving to a cooler area of their living space.

“If your living space is hot, move to a cool public space such as a cooling centre, community centre, library or shaded park,” the weather agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

People should also limit direct exposure to the sun and heat, wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing, and plan and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.