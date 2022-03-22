Menu

Canada

1 dead after small plane crash near Brantford airport

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 9:05 am
The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate a small plane crash in Brant County on Monday March 21, 2022. View image in full screen
The Transportation Safety Board has been called in to investigate a small plane crash in Brant County on Monday March 21, 2022. Don Mitchell/Global News

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it is investigating a fatal small plane crash on a private property in the Brantford, Ont., area.

OPP say the plane went down east of the Brantford Municipal Airport late Monday afternoon and sent one person to hospital.

That individual has since been pronounced dead, according to Const. Conrad Vitalis in a social media post.

Read more: CP Rail and Teamsters union agree on final arbitration, workers to return to jobs

“The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Traffic in the area is not affected,” Vitalis said in his post.

Trending Stories

A spokesperson for the TSB told Global News the plane involved was a Cessna 172RG aircraft attempting to land at the airport sometime after 5 p.m. on Monday.

“We will be deploying to the site today to gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB’s Alexandre Fournier said Tuesday.

