1 dead after small plane crash near Brantford airport

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says it is investigating a fatal small plane crash on a private property in the Brantford, Ont., area.

OPP say the plane went down east of the Brantford Municipal Airport late Monday afternoon and sent one person to hospital.

That individual has since been pronounced dead, according to Const. Conrad Vitalis in a social media post.

“The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Traffic in the area is not affected,” Vitalis said in his post.

A spokesperson for the TSB told Global News the plane involved was a Cessna 172RG aircraft attempting to land at the airport sometime after 5 p.m. on Monday.

“We will be deploying to the site today to gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB’s Alexandre Fournier said Tuesday.

#BrantOPP responded to a small plane crash on a property east of Brantford City Airport this evening. One person was transported to hospital and pronounced deceased. Updates will be provided as they become available. ^cv pic.twitter.com/fbyTQ5CFF6 — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) March 22, 2022