Man from Norway House Cree Nation charged after double stabbing

A man from Norway House Cree Nation is in custody after a stabbing late Thursday night.

Norway House RCMP said they were called around 11:45 p.m. to a home on Jack River Road in the community Thursday night.

There they found two local men, 44 and 24 years old, with serious stab wounds. Both were taken to hospital and later transported to Winnipeg for additional treatment.

A 26-year-old man was arrested Friday and has been charged with possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of aggravated assault.

Norway House RCMP continue to investigate.

