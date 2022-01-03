Man stabbed in domestic violence incident: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg woman is facing aggravated assault and weapons possession charges after a stabbing on Lansdowne Avenue on Sunday morning, police said.

Police found a man with stab wounds at a home in the 100 block of Lansdowne at 11:22 a.m. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

A woman, 36, was arrested and charged in what police described as a domestic violence incident.

The woman was released on an undertaking.

