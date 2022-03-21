Waterloo Region reports first case of influenza for the 2021-22 flu season

Send this page to someone via email

As COVID-19 mandates around masking are being lifted in the province, Waterloo Region reported its first case of influenza on Monday for the 2021-22 season.

The lab-confirmed influenza A case was reported in a child, but no further details were provided.

The region added that “sporadic cases” of influenza A and B are being reported across Ontario but overall, influenza activity in the province is considered to be low.

“It is still not too late to receive your influenza immunization,” the region said in a news release. “Influenza immunization offers the best protection for individuals over the age of six months and is available free of charge to all residents in Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:27 Strengthening your immune system this flu season Strengthening your immune system this flu season – Nov 18, 2021

Symptoms of influenza typically include the onset of fever, cough and muscle aches. Other common symptoms include headache, chills, loss of appetite, fatigue and sore throat. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, especially in children.

“Most people will recover within a week to 10 days, but some people are at greater risk of severe complications, such as pneumonia or death,” the region said.

It added that with other respiratory viruses in the community, including COVID-19, residents should follow public health measures that remain in place, which include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.

Residents are also being told to not visit people in the hospitals or care homes.

Advertisement