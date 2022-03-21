Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Waterloo Region reports first case of influenza for the 2021-22 flu season

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Keeping your child healthy this cold and flu season' Keeping your child healthy this cold and flu season
With kids back in school and activities starting up again, the possibility of catching a cold or flu is once again heightened. Masking, handwashing and social distancing definitely help but pharmacist Sherry Torkos has some other tips to keep your kids out of the doctor's office. – Oct 26, 2021

As COVID-19 mandates around masking are being lifted in the province, Waterloo Region reported its first case of influenza on Monday for the 2021-22 season.

The lab-confirmed influenza A case was reported in a child, but no further details were provided.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 mask mandate lifts for most settings

The region added that “sporadic cases” of influenza A and B are being reported across Ontario but overall, influenza activity in the province is considered to be low.

“It is still not too late to receive your influenza immunization,” the region said in a news release. “Influenza immunization offers the best protection for individuals over the age of six months and is available free of charge to all residents in Ontario.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Strengthening your immune system this flu season' Strengthening your immune system this flu season
Strengthening your immune system this flu season – Nov 18, 2021

Symptoms of influenza typically include the onset of fever, cough and muscle aches. Other common symptoms include headache, chills, loss of appetite, fatigue and sore throat. Nausea, vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, especially in children.

“Most people will recover within a week to 10 days, but some people are at greater risk of severe complications, such as pneumonia or death,” the region said.

Read more: Cancer surgery delays caused by COVID-19 could lead to shorter life spans, study suggests

It added that with other respiratory viruses in the community, including COVID-19, residents should follow public health measures that remain in place, which include frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home if you are sick.

Residents are also being told to not visit people in the hospitals or care homes.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagFlu tagInfluenza tagFlu Season tagWaterloo Region flu cases tagWaterloo Region flu season tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers