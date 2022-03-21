SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 mask mandate lifts in Ontario for most settings

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 12:01 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27' COVID-19: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27
WATCH: Ontario lifts mask mandate in most settings March 21, all directives by April 27 – Mar 9, 2022

Ontario’s COVID-19 mask mandate has lifted for most settings in the province.

As of Monday, individuals are no longer required by the province to wear a mask, except for in certain settings including public transit, long-term care and retirement homes, congregate care and living facilities, homes for individuals with developmental disabilities, other health-care settings, shelters, and jails.

Masking requirements have also been lifted in schools, as has cohorting.

Individuals can still wear a mask if they choose to.

Also as of Monday, regulatory requirements for businesses have been removed, including passive screening and safety plans.

The government announced the move to ease the measures earlier this month in their “Living with and Managing COVID-19” plan. 

All provincial COVID-19 measures are expected to be lifted by the end of April.

