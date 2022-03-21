Menu

Crime

Guelph police dog takes down break-in suspect from Cambridge

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 11:25 am
Guelph police dog Titan and his partner Const. Neil Moulton. View image in full screen
Guelph police dog Titan and his partner Const. Neil Moulton. Guelph Police Service

Guelph police say their dog Titan made an arrest early Sunday while responding to a break-in at a business in the city’s south end.

Officers were called to a plaza on Kortright Road just after 6:30 a.m. for reports of a break and enter in progress.

In a news release, police said the canine unit arrived first and saw a man running through the parking lot. The officer told the man several times to stop before deploying Titan and successfully apprehended the suspect.

“Investigation revealed the glass doors of two businesses in the plaza, as well as a third business nearby, had been smashed,” police said.

“Officers located a motor vehicle in the parking lot and determined the vehicle and licence plates had been reported stolen in separate incidents from another jurisdiction.”

The service added that crowbars, power tools, a wallet and small amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine were located inside the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man from Cambridge faces a long list of charges, including three counts of break and enter, possession of stolen property and possessing a controlled substance.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled to begin on Monday.

