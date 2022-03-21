Ontario to provide $25M in funding to fight homelessness in Leeds and Grenville

Send this page to someone via email

The Leeds and Grenville region has received a significant boost from the provincial government to tackle homelessness head-on.

Ontario is providing $25 million annually to develop new homelessness prevention programs.

According to a news release from MPP Steve Clark, the program will help reduce administrating work by streamlining operations.

The program will help the homeless and those at risk of homelessness.

“Our government inherited a homelessness prevention system administered through several different government programs that was underfunded, fragmented and overly complex,” said Clark, who is Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing and MPP for Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes.

“With Ontario’s new Homelessness Prevention Program, we are simplifying the delivery of services and increasing funding, including here in Leeds-Grenville, so our service providers can spend more time focusing on providing vulnerable Ontarians with the supports they need to stay in their homes or get the housing they need.”

Other organizations that will benefit from the funding include the Cooperative Care Centre (formerly Warming Centre) and Connect Youth.