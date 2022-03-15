Mermaids providing a ‘mer-mazing’ experience at Brockville’s Aquatarium

Send this page to someone via email

Brockville’s Aquatarium is an extremely busy place for March Break.

The popular attraction has something special in store for visitors this week — something “mer-mazing.”

Usually it’s the playful otters that steal the show, but not this week.

That role belongs to a couple of mermaids — a freshwater mermaid named Jacy, as well as an ocean mermaid named Paige.

“It’s absolutely fin-tastic being a real mermaid, and so excited to be here at the Aquatarium today,” says Paige the mermaid.

“I get to meet all these lovely little fishes while I’m here and it’s just mer-mazing.”

If you don’t think the mermaids are the stars of the show, think again.

Mermaid March Break, at least so far, is definitely a success.

“We did not for a second anticipate it to be this popular, so we’re so thrilled to have all these people here,” says Jennifer Carter, Exhibits Director at the Aquatarium.

“It feels so good to have our doors open again.”

If you want to plan in advance, for those that don’t want to put up with the crowds, you can watch on closed circuit in the theatre.

“It’s just something different,” says Carter.

“They’re so beautiful, and they come across with such great messaging that I think it really appeals to a really large crowd.”

Aquatarium staff and the mermaids are working extra hard to ensure that everyone has a fun, and safe, time.

“We want to make sure that every child is safe in the water,” says Paige the mermaid.

“We want everyone to be kind and to enjoy life to the fullest, because it’s a mer-mazing life to have.”

It seemed everyone had an opinion on the mermaids, both young and young at heart.

“It’s awesome, I think it’s a great experience to have in Brockville,” says Jenna Merkley of Brockville.

“[My daughter] loved it, [my son] could possibly not care, but she really liked it.”

Some visitors travelled from all over Eastern Ontario to take in the spectacle.

“It’s a brilliant idea, really a brilliant idea, it totally adds to the experience,” says Karen Meyer, who travelled from Picton.

“My grandkids were really excited, the little one wanted to call the mermaid Tommy. You just say, ‘OK.'”

By the look of the crowd, don’t be surprised if Mermaid March Break becomes an annual event.