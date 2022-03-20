Huge third period by Sarnia pushes Sting past the London Knights

A seven goal explosion by the Sting in the third period sunk the London Knights 10-4 in Sarnia, Ont., on Sunday.

The comeback was the first one that London allowed in the third period this season. The Knights came into the game a perfect 21-0-0 and was leading after 40 minutes.

Max Namestnikov, kid brother of Vladislav Namestnikov who won and OHL championship in London in 2012, netted his first Ontario Hockey League hat trick for the Sting. He ended the game with six points. Toronto Maple Leafs draft pick Ty Voit scored twice and added three assists. Five of Namestnikov’s points came in the third period as did all five of Voit’s.

Three goals in a five minute and 12 second span got the momentum rolling for Sarnia and just built after that.

London had a 4-3 lead through 40 minutes but wasn’t been able to shake the Sting who found a way to tie the game on three separate occasions.

London Nationals goaltender Aiden Berry made his first OHL start and his Ontario Hockey League debut in the game for the Knights.

Tye McSorley recorded his first-multi-goal game for London. He was set up twice in the game by Cody Morgan who had three assists on the afternoon.

The line of Luke Evangelista, Tonio Stranges and Sean McGurn came into the game with 30 combined points in three games. Evangelista set up McGurn on a power play for his 19th goal of the season. He nearly assisted on a 20th goal for the Ottawa, Ont., native when Evangelista batted a backhand in front that went off McGurn’s skate and in. It was ruled enough of a kicking motion that the goal was disallowed. It would have made the score 6-5 at that point.

The Sting outshot the Knights 34-28 in the game. A total of 19 of those shots came in the final 20 minutes.

London’s lead atop the Midwest Division stayed at eight points over the Guelph Storm. Kitchener defenceman Simon Motew scored on a power play inside the final two minutes of regulation to give the Rangers a 3-2 win at home to Guelph.

Both the Knights and the Storm have 14 games remaining in the regular season.

Tonio Stranges around the world

When Tonio Stranges picked up a puck that Knights goalie Owen WIllmore left behind the London net for him and began and end-to-end rush with enough hip gyrations to make an Elvis impersonator a little jealous, the Dallas Stars prospect set off a viral firestorm that hadn’t slowed down two days later.

“My phone is still blowing up,” said Stranges. “It’s been really wild.”

The video has been seen all over the world and will merit Stranges a whole lot of mention when hockey fans go looking to decide on the “Goal of the year” or “Best play of the year.”

“I’m just happy I was able to score on it,” Stranges pointed out. “We needed that one. It helped us to get a big win.”

Eve Gascon and Taya Currie

First it was Manon Rheaume with the Trois-Rivieres Draveurs in 1991-92. Rheaume became the first female to play in a major junior regular season game. She would go on to become the first femaile to play in an NHL exhibition game as well. Then Charline Labonte appeared in 28 games over two seasons with the Acadie-Bathurst Titan from 1999-01.

On March 19 Eve Gascon started in goal for the Gatineau Olympiques, made a dynamite save early and helped the Olympiques earn a point in an overtime loss to the Rimouski Oceanic. Gascon stopped 18 of the 23 shots she faced. Gascon has played well in three pre-season games for Gatineau and the Olympiques felt the 18-year old from Terrebonne, QC, had earned a regular season start.

The Sarnia Sting became the first OHL team to draft a female goaltender when they selected Taya Currie of Parkhill, Ont., in the 14th round in 2021. Currie has been playing with the Bluewater Hawks in 2021-22. She has committed to Providence College to play NCAA hockey in 2023-24.

Up next

The Knights will get their first full week of practice as London’s hectic March schedule slows just a bit. It will pick up again on the weekend as the Knights host Owen Sound on Friday, March 25 at 7:30 at Budweiser Gardens before facing the Kitchener Rangers at home the next afternoon.

London will visit Guelph to conclude three games in three days on Sunday, March 27 at 7 pm.

The pregame show will start 30 minutes before puck drop for each game on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the Radioplayer Canada app.

