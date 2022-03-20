Menu

Sports

Canada’s Damian Warner wins heptathlon gold at world athletics indoor championships

By The Canadian Press 980 CFPL
Posted March 20, 2022 10:26 am

Canada’s Damian Warner won heptathlon gold on Saturday at the world athletics indoor championships.

His time of two minutes 39.56 seconds in the 1,000 metres gave him an overall total of 6,489 points.

Switzerland’s Simon Ehammer took silver (6,363) and Australia’s Ashley Moloney won bronze (6,344).

Read more: ‘I couldn’t ask for anything better’: London’s Damian Warner reflects on record-setting Olympic win

Warner, who won Olympic gold in the decathlon last year in Tokyo, was third in the 1,000.

The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., finished first in the 60 metres, long jump and the 60-metre hurdles.

He was fourth in shot put, ninth in the high jump and fifth in the pole vault.

