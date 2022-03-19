Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP launches rescue efforts after vehicle enters river near Ethel, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted March 19, 2022 1:00 pm
opp View image in full screen
FILE PHOTO. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

Huron East OPP have called in rescue efforts after a vehicle reportedly went into a river south of Ethel, Ont.

Police say at around 11 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to Ethel Line after receiving information that a vehicle left the roadway and reportedly ended up in the Maitland River.

Read more: OPP on-scene at Owen Sound Harbour after vehicle drives into water

OPP say fire department personnel are assisting police with their rescue efforts.

Trending Stories

Ethel Line is closed between Brandon Road and Newry Road (Huron County No. 16).

Further updates will be provided as information becomes available, OPP say.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagOPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagVehicle tagRiver tagRiver Rescue tagEthel tagHuron East tagvehicle in river tagMaitland River tagOPP vehicle river Ethel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers