OPP launches rescue efforts after vehicle enters river near Ethel, Ont.

Huron East OPP have called in rescue efforts after a vehicle reportedly went into a river south of Ethel, Ont.
Police say at around 11 p.m. Friday, emergency crews responded to Ethel Line after receiving information that a vehicle left the roadway and reportedly ended up in the Maitland River.
OPP say fire department personnel are assisting police with their rescue efforts.
Ethel Line is closed between Brandon Road and Newry Road (Huron County No. 16).
Further updates will be provided as information becomes available, OPP say.
