Winnipeg police issue silver alert for 74-year-old man with dementia

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert as a 74-year-old man with dementia has gone missing.
Kenneth Hill was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Wellington Crescent.
Hill is 5’10” with a medium build, short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black fleece sweater, teal shirt and blue jeans.
Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment goes missing.
Anyone with information can contact the WPS at 204-986-6222.
