Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Investigations

Winnipeg police issue silver alert for 74-year-old man with dementia

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 10:58 pm
74-year-old Kenneth Hill.
74-year-old Kenneth Hill. Winnipeg Police

Winnipeg police have issued a silver alert as a 74-year-old man with dementia has gone missing.

Kenneth Hill was last seen Friday around 4:30 p.m. in the 200-block of Wellington Crescent.

Hill is 5’10” with a medium build, short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black windbreaker, black fleece sweater, teal shirt and blue jeans.

Trending Stories

Silver alerts are issued when a vulnerable adult with a cognitive impairment goes missing.

Anyone with information can contact the WPS at 204-986-6222.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagwinnipeg tagMissing tagDementia tagSilver Alert tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers