Justice grants City of Calgary temporary injunction against downtown protests

An Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice has granted the City of Calgary a temporary injunction to help address ongoing protests in the Beltline and elsewhere in Calgary, effective starting Friday.

The City of Calgary applied for the temporary injunction due to the continuing and intensifying nature of the protests, raising concerns from city officials and police. The compounding impact of community disruptions, escalating behaviour and clear intentions from participants to continue were also cited as reasons for the temporary injunction.

The injunction will remain in place until a permanent injunction application is heard by the court. Community protests and events can still occur if the organizers comply with city bylaw requirements and secure permits, which the city said participants failed to do.

“I’m pleased that this injunction was granted and will allow the Calgary Police Service to have another tool available to effectively address ongoing disruptions in the Beltline community,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement on Friday.

“The ongoing protests in the Beltline have greatly impacted and compromised the safety, well-being and daily life of residents, visitors and businesses.”

The temporary injunction comes after participants clashed with counter-protesters in the Beltline on Saturday, which created a blockage on 17 Avenue for around an hour.

The weekly protests were initially against the public health measures, then the COVID-19 vaccine and then the government as a whole.

Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld called the protesters the “anti-democracy group” in a one-on-one interview with the Global News morning show on Wednesday, saying they are now “pushing the limits of section two of the charter.”

“The successful application to this injunction is excellent news for our community. This is the exact tool we needed as we all work together to return a sense of normalcy to the Beltline community,” Neufeld said in a Friday news release.

