Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Justice grants City of Calgary temporary injunction against downtown protests

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted March 18, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Calgary police plead for calm as weekend protest approaches' Calgary police plead for calm as weekend protest approaches
The Calgary Police Service is asking anyone intending to protest in the Beltline to "stay away." As Adam MacVicar reports, the city's police chief believes officers will take a different approach to the weekend protests.

An Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice has granted the City of Calgary a temporary injunction to help address ongoing protests in the Beltline and elsewhere in Calgary, effective starting Friday.

The City of Calgary applied for the temporary injunction due to the continuing and intensifying nature of the protests, raising concerns from city officials and police. The compounding impact of community disruptions, escalating behaviour and clear intentions from participants to continue were also cited as reasons for the temporary injunction.

The injunction will remain in place until a permanent injunction application is heard by the court. Community protests and events can still occur if the organizers comply with city bylaw requirements and secure permits, which the city said participants failed to do.

Read more: ‘Pushing the limits’: CPS chief calls for calm ahead of Beltline weekend rally

Story continues below advertisement

“I’m pleased that this injunction was granted and will allow the Calgary Police Service to have another tool available to effectively address ongoing disruptions in the Beltline community,” Mayor Jyoti Gondek said in a statement on Friday.

“The ongoing protests in the Beltline have greatly impacted and compromised the safety, well-being and daily life of residents, visitors and businesses.”

The temporary injunction comes after participants clashed with counter-protesters in the Beltline on Saturday, which created a blockage on 17 Avenue for around an hour.

Trending Stories

The weekly protests were initially against the public health measures, then the COVID-19 vaccine and then the government as a whole.

Story continues below advertisement

Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld called the protesters the “anti-democracy group” in a one-on-one interview with the Global News morning show on Wednesday, saying they are now “pushing the limits of section two of the charter.”

“The successful application to this injunction is excellent news for our community. This is the exact tool we needed as we all work together to return a sense of normalcy to the Beltline community,” Neufeld said in a Friday news release.

Click to play video: 'Council outlines concerns with Beltline protests in letter to Calgary Police Commission' Council outlines concerns with Beltline protests in letter to Calgary Police Commission
Council outlines concerns with Beltline protests in letter to Calgary Police Commission
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagAlberta Coronavirus tagCalgary Police Service tagcity of calgary taganti-mandate protest tagCalgary protests tagBeltline Protest tagcalgary beltline protests tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers