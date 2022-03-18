Menu

Comments

Crime

Police seek suspect accused of shoving man down stairs at Vancouver SkyTrain station

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 18, 2022 3:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Suspect sought in stranger attack at busy Vancouver SkyTrain station' Suspect sought in stranger attack at busy Vancouver SkyTrain station
Police say the 61-year-old victim of a stranger attack had a brief interaction with two men on Granville Street -- and one of the men followed him into the Granville Street SkyTrain station -- where he pushed him down the stairs -- and kicked him as he lay on the ground.

Vancouver police are investigating after 61-year-old man was allegedly pushed down the stairs at a downtown SkyTrain station.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Granville Street station on March 1, just before 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim had a “brief interaction” with two men outside of the station.

Read more: Suspect sought in ‘predatory’ attack at Vancouver SkyTrain station

One of the two men then followed the victim inside and shoved him down a flight of stairs, then kicked him while he was on the ground before a passerby intervened, police said.

“The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene by paramedics,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release.

“Given the time of day and the location of the incident, we know there were people in the area who witnessed this assault. We also know there will be people who recognize the man in this video, and we’re asking them for help to solve this crime.”

The suspect is described as being in his 40s, with short black hair and a slim build. He was wearing a black rain jacket with a small white logo on the left side, a white T-shirt, dark blue jeans, black running shoes and a red, white and blue baseball cap.

Read more: Man charged after allegedly ‘violently’ punching SkyTrain passenger 30 times, robbing him

The incident is the latest in a series of stranger attacks in the city, some of which have left victims with life-threatening injuries.

Vancouver police have estimated the city is witnessing an average of four random assaults per day.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-4022.

 

