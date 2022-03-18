2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash near Leamington, Ont.: Essex OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Essex County OPP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of two people Friday morning on Talbot Road, or County Road 34, between Leamington and Wheatley, Ont.

Investigators believe an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line at 6:44 a.m. Friday, sideswiped a utility van and then collided head-on with a sedan heading westbound.

The two people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the driver of the pickup truck, and only occupant, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the utility van, also the only occupant, was not injured.

Police have not provided any other information about the individuals involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and Talbot Road remained closed between Essex Road 37 and Mersea Road 21 as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.