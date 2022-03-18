Menu

Traffic

2 dead, 1 seriously injured in head-on crash near Leamington, Ont.: Essex OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 18, 2022 11:18 am
opp patch View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press file

Essex County OPP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash resulted in the deaths of two people Friday morning on Talbot Road, or County Road 34, between Leamington and Wheatley, Ont.

Investigators believe an eastbound pickup truck crossed the centre line at 6:44 a.m. Friday, sideswiped a utility van and then collided head-on with a sedan heading westbound.

Read more: 5 students from India killed in collision along Hwy. 401 near Trenton, OPP say

The two people in the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene, police said, while the driver of the pickup truck, and only occupant, was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the utility van, also the only occupant, was not injured.

Police have not provided any other information about the individuals involved in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and Talbot Road remained closed between Essex Road 37 and Mersea Road 21 as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

