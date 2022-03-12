Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

OPP investigating collision near Trenton, Ont. resulting in ‘multiple fatalities’

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 12:39 pm
OPP reporting 'multiple' fatalities in a collision on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. View image in full screen
OPP reporting 'multiple' fatalities in a collision on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont. / Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a collision near Trenton, Ont. that left a number of people dead and sent two people to hospital.

According to a statement issued by the OPP, officers from the Quinte West Detachment received a call for a collision on Highway 401 westbound, between Aikens Road and St. Hilaire Road at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Driver charged following collision with Peterborough Police Service cruiser

Investigators said that a tractor-trailer and a van were involved in the collision.

The OPP said there were ‘multiple fatalities’ but couldn’t confirm how many people were killed in the crash at this time.

Trending Stories

“The investigation is still ongoing and the next of kin have not all been notified,” an OPP spokesperson told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Woman airlifted to Toronto hospital after Technology Drive crash in Peterborough

Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries, the statement read.

The westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road for the investigation.

Click to play video: '1 taken to hospital following Keene Road collision in Peterborough' 1 taken to hospital following Keene Road collision in Peterborough
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagCrash tagCollision tagOntario Provincial Police tagFatal Collision taghighway 401 tagTrenton tagtrenton ontario tagVehicular Crash tagOPP Quinte West Detachment tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers