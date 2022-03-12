OPP investigating collision near Trenton, Ont. resulting in ‘multiple fatalities’

The Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating a collision near Trenton, Ont. that left a number of people dead and sent two people to hospital.
According to a statement issued by the OPP, officers from the Quinte West Detachment received a call for a collision on Highway 401 westbound, between Aikens Road and St. Hilaire Road at around 3:45 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said that a tractor-trailer and a van were involved in the collision.
The OPP said there were ‘multiple fatalities’ but couldn’t confirm how many people were killed in the crash at this time.
“The investigation is still ongoing and the next of kin have not all been notified,” an OPP spokesperson told Global News.
Two people were transported to hospital with serious injuries, the statement read.
The westbound lanes of Highway 401 remain closed between Wallbridge Loyalist Road and Glen Miller Road for the investigation.
