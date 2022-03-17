London Lightning haven’t lost a game in 2022

Send this page to someone via email

The London Lightning turned their season-opening winning streak into the Great Eight on Thursday as they went north and knocked off the Sudbury Five 114-101.

London has won all eight games that they have played in 2022.

After a two-point victory in their first game Thursday’s 13 point win was the closest any team has come to the Lightning since.

Read more: Monster game from Forte leads London Lightning to win number seven

Chris Jones led the way for London with five three-pointers and 30 points overall.

Cameron Forte was held to 19 putting an end to his explosive run for the Lightning, scoring 66 points and pulling down 27 rebounds in two games. Forte did record a double-double adding ten boards against the Five.

Story continues below advertisement

Jaylon Tate and Jermaine Haley also scored in double figures. Tate had 17 points and Haley had 15. Haley added four steals.

London even found a way to buck the rebounding trend. They were out-rebounded 47-40 by the Five.

That may have been undone by the fact that Sudbury made just 15 of 26 free throw attempts.

The Lightning bench was also key. They produced 24 points. The Five bench scored just 13.

The win was London’s second over the Five in less than a week. The Lightning won the first meeting 117-92.

Jeremy Harris led Sudbury with 27 points.

The Lightning extended their lead atop the National Basketball League of Canada standings to four games over the K-W Titans. K-W is 4-4. Windsor sits in third place at 2-3 and the loss to London pushed the Five into the basement with a 3-5 record.

All three of the NBLC’s other teams will be in action on Friday, March 18 with Windsor home to K-W and Sudbury right back on their home court against The Basketball League’s Syracuse Stallions.

Story continues below advertisement

The Lightning will host Syracuse on Saturday, March 19. The game will be London’s second cross-over against a team from the TBL. The Lightning defeated the Lansing Pharoahs 104-90 on March 6. London will host Sudbury on March 24.