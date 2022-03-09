SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
London Lightning knock off K-W Titans with 111-93 victory

By Mike Stubbs 980 CFPL
Posted March 9, 2022 11:05 pm

The London Lightning built a big early lead and never looked back on their way to a 111-93 win over the K-W Titans on Wednesday night at Budweiser Gardens.

It was London’s third victory over K-W and fifth overall as they improved to a perfect 5-0 using balanced scoring and a good defensive effort that limited the Titans to 39.1 per cent shooting.

Read more: Doug Plumb back as head coach of the London Lightning

Six players hit double-digits for the Lightning, led by Chris Jones who had 18.

Terry Thomas was his usual consistent self off the bench as he chipped in 17. Thomas is averaging 17.4 points per game to begin the year.

Jermaine Haley had 16 points for London. Jaylon Tate had 15 and Amir Williams scored 14.

Jones and Williams each recorded a double-double as both pulled down 10 rebounds.

Read more: London Lightning win back-to-back weekend games

Joel Kindred led the way for K-W with 19 points.

The Titans are now 3-3 through six games and can take some solace in that they will not face London again until April 2.

The Lightning led 59-34 at the half.

Cameron Forte has had a strong start offensively but only played 17 minutes on Wednesday. He managed to contribute five points in that time.

Turnovers and rebounds were nearly even in the game. London out-rebounded the Titans 57-52 and held the edge in turnovers 16-15.

Read more: London Lightning return to court with 2-point victory in Kitchener-Waterloo

London will face the Sudbury 5 for the first time this season on March 12 at 7 pm at Budweiser Gardens.

The Five have had a heavy dose of The Basketball League opponents so far this season.

They started the year with a win over the Windsor Express but then played four straight against the TBL losing to Indiana, Toledo and Syracuse before bouncing back with a 120-93 victory over the Lansing Pharoahs on March 5.

 

