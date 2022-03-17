Calgary’s technology and innovation sector gets big funding boost from Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has announced $22.3 million in interest-free, repayable funding to help boost the growth of Calgary’s technology and innovation sector.

It says the support is being provided to 13 leading-edge Calgary businesses that are expanding and producing innovative goods, services and technologies to meet global demand.

Daniel Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development, says the funding is expected to help create a total of one-thousand high-value jobs.

Vandal also announced $2 million dollars in funding to help complete the Platform Innovation Centre in downtown Calgary.

