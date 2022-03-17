Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Calgary’s technology and innovation sector gets big funding boost from Ottawa

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 6:10 pm
The federal government announced funding to help boost Calgary's growing technology and innovation sector Mar. 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The federal government announced funding to help boost Calgary's growing technology and innovation sector Mar. 17, 2022. Getty Images

The federal government has announced $22.3 million in interest-free, repayable funding to help boost the growth of Calgary’s technology and innovation sector.

It says the support is being provided to 13 leading-edge Calgary businesses that are expanding and producing innovative goods, services and technologies to meet global demand.

Read more: New Calgary parkade and innovation centre hopes to be platform for tech growth

Daniel Vandal, the minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development, says the funding is expected to help create a total of one-thousand high-value jobs.

Trending Stories

Read more: Alberta venture capital investment poised to break record again

Vandal also announced $2 million dollars in funding to help complete the Platform Innovation Centre in downtown Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary tagTechnology tagCalgary Economy tagdowntown calgary tagPlatform Innovation Centre tagCalgary technology funding tagTechnology funding tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers