HMCS Halifax to deploy for Europe to support NATO in Ukraine efforts

The HMCS Halifax is set to deploy for European waters this weekend, as a part of NATO’s efforts in supporting Ukraine against Russian attacks.

It will join HMCS Montreal, which departed from Halifax on Jan. 19, for NATO’s Operation Reassurance.

According to the federal government, deploying HMCS Halifax for this mission will “strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence efforts by increasing Canada’s land, maritime, and air capabilities in Europe.”

The ship will carry a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

Ottawa announced the frigate would be deployed on Feb. 22, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian breakaway regions.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Russia began attacking Ukraine nearly three weeks ago, and Trudeau is set to travel to Europe, his second since the war began, for a special summit of NATO leaders that will address the invasion.

HMCS Halifax and its 253 crew members are set to sail away from Nova Scotia at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and will be deployed for six months.

During the deployment at HMC Dockyard in Halifax, in attendance will be Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpi.