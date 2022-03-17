SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

HMCS Halifax to deploy for Europe to support NATO in Ukraine efforts

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 3:56 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO chief says alliance working to prevent further escalation' Russia-Ukraine conflict: NATO chief says alliance working to prevent further escalation
WATCH: NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg spoke Thursday about what the alliance has been doing in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but stressed while they are reinforcing its deterrence and defence through more troops in member states, they are trying to prevent further escalation. Stoltenberg said the alliance has a responsibility to prevent the conflict from moving outside Ukraine.

The HMCS Halifax is set to deploy for European waters this weekend, as a part of NATO’s efforts in supporting Ukraine against Russian attacks.

It will join HMCS Montreal, which departed from Halifax on Jan. 19, for NATO’s Operation Reassurance.

According to the federal government, deploying HMCS Halifax for this mission will “strengthen NATO’s deterrence and defence efforts by increasing Canada’s land, maritime, and air capabilities in Europe.”

Read more: Canada had to make ‘heartbreaking decisions’ in response to Ukraine: Trudeau

The ship will carry a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter.

Ottawa announced the frigate would be deployed on Feb. 22, after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk, two Ukrainian breakaway regions.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted to fears of a Russian invasion in Ukraine.

Russia began attacking Ukraine nearly three weeks ago, and Trudeau is set to travel to Europe, his second since the war began, for a special summit of NATO leaders that will address the invasion.

HMCS Halifax and its 253 crew members are set to sail away from Nova Scotia at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and will be deployed for six months.

During the deployment at HMC Dockyard in Halifax, in attendance will be Minister of National Defence Anita Anand, Chief of the Defence Staff Gen. Wayne Eyre and Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic, Rear-Admiral Brian Santarpi.

Click to play video: 'HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax after 6-month mission' HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax after 6-month mission
