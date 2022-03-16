Menu

Canada

Canada had to make ‘heartbreaking decisions’ in response to Ukraine: Trudeau

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 16, 2022 12:46 pm
Ukraine's president addresses parliament and calls again for a no-fly zone over his country
WATCH: Zelenskyy pleads for no-fly zone in House of Commons speech

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada has had to make “heartbreaking decisions” when it comes to responding to Ukraine’s request for a no-fly zone.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reiterated his request for allied nations to secure the skies over his country in his address to the U.S. Congress this morning after his impassioned speech before the Canadian Parliament Tuesday.

North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies including Canada have denied Zelenskyy’s request for a no-fly zone over concerns that it would cross a red line and spark a large-scale international conflict.

Read more: Trudeau to join Biden, NATO leaders in Brussels for summit on Ukraine war: source

Rather, Trudeau says Canada has responded to Ukraine’s request for help with continued deliveries of lethal weapons, humanitarian aid and refugee support.

Trudeau plans to travel to Brussels next week to discuss further support for Ukraine with other NATO nations.

He says the discussion will centre on how to protect lives in Ukraine and globally.

Russian forces advances closer to Ukraine capital Kyiv
Russian forces advances closer to Ukraine capital Kyiv

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 16, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
