Crime

Suspect fled the country after Mississauga hit-and-run that killed 24-year-old woman: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 17, 2022 4:19 pm
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Brampton resident Pawan Malik. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Brampton resident Pawan Malik. Handout / Peel Regional Police

The suspect in a fatal Mississauga hit-and-run last month fled the country soon after the incident, Peel Regional Police say.

Police said the collision happened on Feb. 20, when 24-year-old Brampton resident Kavita Chodhary was walking along Derry Road East and began to cross at Cattrick Street, which is near Airport Road.

Chodhary was then struck by a vehicle. The driver did not offer any assistance to Chodhary and fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle involved has since been located and seized, but police said the suspect has fled the country.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Brampton resident Pawan Malik, who is wanted for failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

“When he is located, the Crown intends to seek his extradition so that he may be prosecuted for the alleged offences,” police said.

Anyone with information on Malik’s whereabouts is asked to contact police at 905-453-2121 ext. 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

