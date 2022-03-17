Man taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after sidewalk crash in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

A 40-year-old man has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries after his car hit a wooden electrical pole on Wednesday night, police say.

Toronto police said the incident happened at around 8:21 p.m. in front of a home in the Grantbook Street and Drewry Avenue area.

The man was driving a 2010 orange Kia Rio along Grantbrook Street and lost control of his vehicle, mounting the curb, police said.

He then struck a wooden electrical pole, police added.

Police said the impact of the collision “caused extensive front end damage” to the car and, as a result, the man was transported to hospital with “life-threatening injuries”.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto paramedics told Global News the man was taken to the trauma centre in serious condition by York Region Paramedic Services.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information, including security cameras or dashcam footage, is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.