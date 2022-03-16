Woman taken to hospital in ‘critical condition’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

A woman has been transported to hospital in “critical condition” after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday evening, Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Thorncliffe Park Drive and Milepost Place area.
Toronto paramedics told Global News that the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, has been taken to hospital with “critical injuries.”
The driver fled the scene.
According to police, Thorncliffe Park Drive is closed at Milepost Place while the investigation continues.
