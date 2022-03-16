Woman transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Great Lakes Drive and Sailwind Road area just before 4 p.m.

Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

COLLISION:

– Great Lakes Drive/Sailwind Rd in #Brampton

– 1 veh involved and a pedestrian

– Pedestrian has been transported to a local hospital

– Unknown extent of injuries

– N/B Great Lakes Drive is closed from Demaris

– Use alternate routes

– C/R at 3:57 p.m.

– PR22-0090415 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) March 16, 2022

Officers said the northbound lanes of Great Lakes Drive is closed from Demaris Drive.

Police urged the public to use alternate routes.

