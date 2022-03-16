Menu

Traffic

Woman transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 5:16 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A woman has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Great Lakes Drive and Sailwind Road area just before 4 p.m.

Read more: ‘Really heartbreaking’: Sister of man killed in Toronto hit-and-run appeals for answers

Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Officers said the northbound lanes of Great Lakes Drive is closed from Demaris Drive.

Police urged the public to use alternate routes.

