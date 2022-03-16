Woman transported to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Brampton, Ont.: police

A woman has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, police say.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, Peel Regional police said the collision occurred in the Great Lakes Drive and Sailwind Road area just before 4 p.m.
Peel Paramedics said a woman was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Officers said the northbound lanes of Great Lakes Drive is closed from Demaris Drive.
Police urged the public to use alternate routes.
