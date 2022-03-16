Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I dropped everything’: Rescuers hailed as heroes for saving mother and son lost in B.C. forest

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 10:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Mother and son rescued after cold night in the wilderness' Mother and son rescued after cold night in the wilderness
A mother and son spent a cold night in the wilderness of the Chehalis River valley, before being rescued by members of the Sts'ailes band. Kamil Karamali reports.

A 12-year-old boy and his mother are safe and back home after spending a cold night along the Chehalis River in the forest near Chilliwack.

The mother and son were hiking in the woods last Friday, but got lost.

They spent a cold night in the forest, managing to light a fire, but split up at first light as the boy was trying to find their car and his mother’s medication.

When the boy didn’t return, his mother became worried and went looking for him.

According to Kent Harrison Search and Rescue, the mother arrived at a home on the Sts’ailes Reserve, about two kilometres away, and that’s when band members jumped in to help.

“I was at my kitchen window and I seen something walking down the trail here,” Robin Chapman from the Sts’ailes Nation told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

She had seen the mother, who was crying about her missing son.

“She was terrified,” Chapman said. “First of all because her son was missing out there and she was just freezing cold.”

Click to play video: 'This is BC: Local mechanics helping get devastated Fraser Valley farmers back to work' This is BC: Local mechanics helping get devastated Fraser Valley farmers back to work
This is BC: Local mechanics helping get devastated Fraser Valley farmers back to work – Jan 20, 2022

Chapman alerted others and the search was on.

Trending Stories

“I dropped everything, went down, got ready, grabbed my quad,” band member Gary Leon said.

Read more: 22 years later B.C. trio reunite with man they saved from near-drowning

Multiple people searched for an hour-and-a-half before member James Leon spotted the young boy across the river.

He was on dry land but he was stranded.

Story continues below advertisement

“The current was fairly strong and moving at the time,” Leon said.

Leon waded across the river to get the child, slinging him over his shoulder and making it back to shore safely with the boy.

Read more: Jason Momoa honoured by local First Nation while filming in B.C.

But the job wasn’t done as Leon had to wade back across to rescue the young boy’s dog.

All three were then reunited.

Click to play video: 'Deer rescued after falling through ice on B.C. river' Deer rescued after falling through ice on B.C. river
Deer rescued after falling through ice on B.C. river – Mar 1, 2022

“It was just a good feeling, the mom bursting into tears,” Chapman said.

“It almost made me cry because she was crying.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kent Harrison Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post they would like to thank the Sts’ailes Band for their assistance with what could have been a tragic outcome.

-with files from Kamil Karamali

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Bc Rescue tagchilliwack rescue tagChehalis River tagKent Harrison Search and Rescue tagChehalis River rescue tagMother and son rescue tagSts'ailes Nation tagSts'ailes Nation chilliwack tagSts'ailes Nation rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers