RCMP lay dangerous driving charges in connection with Coutts border blockade incidents

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta RCMP announced Wednesday it has laid more charges in connection with this winter’s blockade of a highway close to the Canada-U.S. border near Coutts, Alta.

In a news release, police said the new charges stem from two separate incidents. One of those unfolded the morning of Feb. 14.

“At approximately 11 a.m., officers were monitoring traffic at a checkstop when they noted a large commercial vehicle pull to the side of the road and stop,” the RCMP said.

“After a short period of time, the vehicle accelerated and drove at officers who had to run out of the way to avoid getting hit.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "After a short period of time, the vehicle accelerated and drove at officers who had to run out of the way to avoid getting hit."

Story continues below advertisement

Police said 36-year-old James Edward Sowery of Flagstaff County was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He has since been released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on March 28.

The RCMP said the other incident happened the afternoon of Feb. 1.

“Officers were monitoring a checkstop when they noted a large pickup (truck) approaching,” police said. “The female driver initially stopped but then proceeded to drive through the blockade.

“She drove southbound in the northbound lane and a short time later was involved in a head-on collision.”

Joanne Lynne Person, 62, of Coutts was arrested and charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lethbridge on March 23.

Person is already accused of weapons and mischief offences in connection with the blockade.

Read more: 13 accused in Coutts blockade weapons charges appear in court

Story continues below advertisement

The blockade began as a protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health restrictions related to the pandemic and lasted nearly three weeks.

WATCH: Global News videos about the blockade near Coutts, Alta., in the winter of 2022

Related News Coutts blockaders discussed blocking airport cargo terminals: private threat assessment