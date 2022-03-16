Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Crime spree cut short after Cherryville residents get involved: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 4:26 pm
STARS used to transport boy in critical condition to a Saskatoon hospital after a crash on the Beardy’s First Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP arrested a Vernon man after a series of thefts last week. File / Global News

A Vernon man’s alleged petty crime spree was cut short during a stop in Cherryville. He was apprehended and faces a list of charges.

The man is accused of going into Frank’s Store in the 1100-block of Highway 6 in Cherryville March 5 at around 2 p.m.

RCMP said that they were told by witnesses that the man entered the store, gathered a number of items, and left without paying.

 

Click to play video: 'Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna' Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna
Two men wrestle with armed suspect after crash in Kelowna – Mar 7, 2022

“Several people in the store intervened to stop the theft and were allegedly assaulted by the suspect prior to him fleeing the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“The suspect was identified using the information provided by witnesses and was later located and arrested by police.”

A 37-year old Vernon man faces several criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the British Columbia Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.

RCMP said the man is known to police and was the subject of a theft complaint from a business in Vernon earlier that day.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagVernon tagHighway 6 tagBC Prosecution Service tagCherryville tagFrank's Store tagVernon man tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers