Crime spree cut short after Cherryville residents get involved: RCMP

A Vernon man’s alleged petty crime spree was cut short during a stop in Cherryville. He was apprehended and faces a list of charges.

The man is accused of going into Frank’s Store in the 1100-block of Highway 6 in Cherryville March 5 at around 2 p.m.

RCMP said that they were told by witnesses that the man entered the store, gathered a number of items, and left without paying.

“Several people in the store intervened to stop the theft and were allegedly assaulted by the suspect prior to him fleeing the scene,” RCMP said in a press release.

“The suspect was identified using the information provided by witnesses and was later located and arrested by police.”

A 37-year old Vernon man faces several criminal charges in relation to the incident and remains in custody pending his next court appearance.

The findings of the investigation have been submitted to the British Columbia Prosecution Service for a full charge assessment.

RCMP said the man is known to police and was the subject of a theft complaint from a business in Vernon earlier that day.