Hamilton dad says house purchase for family in his plans following $2M lottery win

A Hamilton, Ont. dad who doesn’t play the numbers very often hit the jackpot in February with a $2 million win with OLG‘s Ontario 49 draw.
“I rarely play the lottery,” Jeny said when picking up his cheque in Toronto.
“I’ve never won anything over $50.”
The 44-year-old father of two says he picked up the ticket at My Lucky Lotto Shop on Centennial Parkway.
He says smiles and tears followed a check of his ticket via OLG.ca last month.
“I began to cry tears of joy. I am truly blessed. Never in a million years did I expect to win an amount this big,” said Jeny.
“My wife was so happy she stared at the ticket for 20 minutes to process the news.”
Jeny says a house for his family is in the cards thanks to the payout.
