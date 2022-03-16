Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Hamilton dad says house purchase for family in his plans following $2M lottery win

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 1:12 pm
Jeny Samuel of Hamilton celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the February 9, 2022 draw. View image in full screen
Jeny Samuel of Hamilton celebrating after winning an Ontario 49 top prize worth $2 million in the February 9, 2022 draw. OLG

A Hamilton, Ont. dad who doesn’t play the numbers very often hit the jackpot in February with a $2 million win with OLG‘s Ontario 49 draw.

“I rarely play the lottery,” Jeny said when picking up his cheque in Toronto.

“I’ve never won anything over $50.”

The 44-year-old father of two says he picked up the ticket at My Lucky Lotto Shop on Centennial Parkway.

Read more: Analysts suggest decline of pandemic will boost rents in Canada’s largest cities, including Hamilton

He says smiles and tears followed a check of his ticket via OLG.ca last month.

Trending Stories

“I began to cry tears of joy. I am truly blessed. Never in a million years did I expect to win an amount this big,” said Jeny.

Story continues below advertisement

“My wife was so happy she stared at the ticket for 20 minutes to process the news.”

Jeny says a house for his family is in the cards thanks to the payout.

Click to play video: 'Deadline looming for deal between Ontario colleges employer and faculty' Deadline looming for deal between Ontario colleges employer and faculty
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagOlg tagLottery win taghamilton lottery winner taghamilton lottery tagontario 49 tagjeny samuel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers