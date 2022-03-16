SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Quebec sees 11 new COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations dip by 9

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 update' COVID-19 update
With COVID-19 infection rates surging in Europe and China, what can we do here to avoid a fifth wave? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Mitch to weigh in.

Quebec recorded 11 new COVID-19 deaths amid a small drop in pandemic-related hospitalizations Wednesday.

There was a nine-patient decrease for a total of 1,073 hospitalizations linked to the disease. This comes after 67 people were admitted in the past day, while 76 were discharged.

Health authorities say 56 Quebecers were in intensive care units, a drop of 10.

The province also reported 1,380 new infections of the novel coronavirus. The daily tally is not representative of the situation, though, since access to PCR testing is limited.

When it comes to screening, the latest roundup shows 15,059 tests were administered at government-run sites on Monday.

Officials say the results of 447 rapid tests were also declared by Quebecers in the last day. Of those, 359 were positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the province administered 4,462 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday. More than 18.5 million shots have been doled out over the course of the immunization rollout.

Quebec has seen 939,650 cases and 14,213 virus-related deaths since 2020. Recoveries topped 912,000 as of Wednesday.

