Montreal man charged in attack on young girl to undergo psychiatric evaluation

Send this page to someone via email

A Montreal man charged in connection with the severe assault of a 10-year-old girl has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

Tavir Singh, 21, appeared in court Wednesday for a bail hearing but the judge in the case ordered that he be assessed for his ability to stand trial.

“Mr. Singh was evaluated today by a criminologist and there were certain elements which led him to conclude that an assessment based on his fitness would be necessary and required,” said Crown Prosecutor Annabelle Sheppard. “Thus, we made the request for him to be sent to Pinel.”

The child’s family members and loved ones were also present for Wednesday’s hearing at the Montreal court house.

A publication ban prevents Global News from releasing information that would allow the child to be identified.

Story continues below advertisement

The 10-year-old girl was attacked and severely beaten while walking near her school in the city’s east end Monday. She was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her head and upper body.

Montreal police say pedestrians intervened to stop the assault. The suspect was quickly arrested at the scene and investigators met with several witnesses.

Singh has been charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

The victim’s aunt told reporters ahead of the court appearance that her niece’s condition has improved, but her mother remains at her bedside. The family is hoping for justice, she added.

“We are very shaken and stressed,” she said. “We’re here today because we want to make sure the individual… stays behind bars.”

Singh’s evaluation is to be carried out at L’Institut national de psychiatrie légale Philippe-Pinel with a report due on March 23. Then the court will reconvene and a decision on bail may be made.

“There’s a possibility of other evaluations also being requested for instance evaluation on criminal responsibility,” Sheppard said. “So we will have to see at this point. It’s one step at a time but it is possible we will proceed with the bail hearing it will depend on the results.”

Story continues below advertisement

Sheppard said the Crown is objecting to Singh’s release based on secondary and tertiary grounds.

“What that means is we want to ensure the protection of the victim (and) the protection of the public,” she said.

In the event Singh can’t be transported to the institute, Justice André Perreault asked that he be seen at the detention facility’s medical centre.

—with files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley