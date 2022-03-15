Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Montreal police say 10-year-old girl beaten by man in brazen daytime assault

By Kalina Laframboise & Olivia O'Malley Global News
Posted March 15, 2022 12:22 pm
Montreal police say the 21-year-old suspect has been detained. View image in full screen
Montreal police say the 21-year-old suspect has been detained. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was severely beaten in broad daylight in the city’s east end.

Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the child was walking with a friend on the sidewalk on Tricentaire Boulevard outside their school on Monday morning in Pointe-aux-Trembles. They were approached by a 21-year-old man.

“Suddenly at one point, the man started to attack the 10-year-old, punching her and dragging her a couple of metres,” Bergeron said.

“Some pedestrians and people in the neighborhood that saw the altercation then intervened and stopped (it).”

At the same time, Bergeron said police officers who happened to be patrolling the area saw the attack.

“They stopped and arrested the 21-year-old man at the scene,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Montreal police chief announces retirement, citing ‘purely personal reasons’

The girl was rushed to hospital. She suffered several serious injuries to her upper body and head, according to police.

“No life-threatening injuries, though, fortunately at this moment,” Bergeron said.

Trending Stories

The suspect has been detained and is facing charges of aggravated assault. Investigators are not sure why the man attacked the child.

“We’re going to also look at the possibility of a psychological evaluation for the man,” Bergeron said. “There could be mental health issues that caused that altercation but that’s still to be determined.”

The Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île addressed the incident in a letter sent home to parents, saying it was shocked by the attack on its student.

The school board in eastern Montreal said an intervention team made up of psychologists and other professionals has been sent to the school where the child is a student to help support children and staff.

“These teams will be present at the school at least until Wednesday,” the school board said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters a news conference Tuesday that she was troubled by the attack and called it “unacceptable.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and Anne Leclair

Click to play video: 'Montreal police, Mayor Plante announce forum on armed violence' Montreal police, Mayor Plante announce forum on armed violence
Montreal police, Mayor Plante announce forum on armed violence – Feb 21, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagSPVM tagValerie Plante tagpointe-aux-trembles tagRaphaël Bergeron tagmontreal violence tagCSSPI tagCentre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l'Île tagMontreal child attacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers