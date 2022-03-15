Montreal police say 10-year-old girl beaten by man in brazen daytime assault

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was severely beaten in broad daylight in the city’s east end.

Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the child was walking with a friend on the sidewalk on Tricentaire Boulevard outside their school on Monday morning in Pointe-aux-Trembles. They were approached by a 21-year-old man.

“Suddenly at one point, the man started to attack the 10-year-old, punching her and dragging her a couple of metres,” Bergeron said.

“Some pedestrians and people in the neighborhood that saw the altercation then intervened and stopped (it).”

At the same time, Bergeron said police officers who happened to be patrolling the area saw the attack.

“They stopped and arrested the 21-year-old man at the scene,” he said.

The girl was rushed to hospital. She suffered several serious injuries to her upper body and head, according to police.

“No life-threatening injuries, though, fortunately at this moment,” Bergeron said.

The suspect has been detained and is facing charges of aggravated assault. Investigators are not sure why the man attacked the child.

“We’re going to also look at the possibility of a psychological evaluation for the man,” Bergeron said. “There could be mental health issues that caused that altercation but that’s still to be determined.”

The Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Île addressed the incident in a letter sent home to parents, saying it was shocked by the attack on its student.

The school board in eastern Montreal said an intervention team made up of psychologists and other professionals has been sent to the school where the child is a student to help support children and staff.

“These teams will be present at the school at least until Wednesday,” the school board said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante told reporters a news conference Tuesday that she was troubled by the attack and called it “unacceptable.”

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and Anne Leclair

