Montreal police chief announces retirement, citing ‘purely personal reasons’

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police Chief Sylvain Caron says he is retiring ahead of the end of his mandate for “purely personal reasons.”

“It’s a big moment after nearly 40 years,” he told reporters at a news conference Tuesday.

The official announcement comes one day it was confirmed that Caron was leaving his role earlier than anticipated. His mandate with the SPVM was set to end in December 2023.

The decision was difficult to make, he said, but he decided it was time to “take care of myself and my loved ones.”

Read more: Montreal police chief to announce early retirement

Caron said he had the privilege of leading an exceptional team during his four years with the force, and he thanked members of the police department for their service.

Story continues below advertisement

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante thanked Caron for his work, saying his role was “day and night, 24 hours a day.” The police chief adapted to changing situations and deserves a good retirement, she added.

“I want to say the extent of which he leaves a police department in order,” Plante said.

Caron, a former Sûreté du Québec police officer, was tapped as police chief in 2018. He was appointed following a damning report into Montreal police’s internal affairs.

Before he joined Montreal police, he had more than 35 years of experience in the field, including 20 years in management. In 1981, he joined the Sorel-Tracy municipal police department and served as director from 1997 until 2002.

Read more: Montreal man wrongfully accused in attempted murder of police officer reaches settlement with city

Caron also served in administrative positions at the Sûreté du Québec until his retirement in March 2018.

“This is the real one,” he said Tuesday, referring to his retirement.

Caron will stay on as police chief for the next few weeks. His last day will be April 22.

The City of Montreal says it will begin looking for a new police chief in the coming weeks, with the hopes of finding Caron’s successor by the summer.

Story continues below advertisement

In the meantime, the city is expected to name an acting police chief before Caron’s departure.

The official process will be launched in the coming weeks to find a successor for him by the summer. An acting appointment will be announced prior to Caron’s departure.

— with files from Global News’ Annabelle Olivier, Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press