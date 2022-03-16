Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston, Ont. police seek missing teen

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 10:21 am
Kingston police are looking for 13-year-old Michael McLellan-Mercer. View image in full screen
Kingston police are looking for 13-year-old Michael McLellan-Mercer. Kingston police

Kingston police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Michael McLellan-Mercer was last seen in the Portsmouth Avenue and Elmwood Street area at about midnight on March 15.

Police say he is known to frequent the area of Concession and Division streets, as well as the Cataraqui Centre in the west end.

Read more: Kingston, Ont. man facing 24 charges after foot chase with police

McLellan-Mercer is described as a Caucasian boy, five feet eight inches tall, with brown hair and weighing 140 pounds.

Trending Stories

Police say he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kingston Rotarians are stepping-up to help the people of Ukraine.' Kingston Rotarians are stepping-up to help the people of Ukraine.
Kingston Rotarians are stepping-up to help the people of Ukraine.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News tagKingston tagMissing Teen tagDivision Street tagCataraqui Centre tagconcession street tagKingston missing person tagconcession and division street tagmichael mclelland mercer tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers