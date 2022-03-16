Kingston, Ont. police seek missing teen

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Kingston police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 13-year-old.

Michael McLellan-Mercer was last seen in the Portsmouth Avenue and Elmwood Street area at about midnight on March 15.

Police say he is known to frequent the area of Concession and Division streets, as well as the Cataraqui Centre in the west end.

McLellan-Mercer is described as a Caucasian boy, five feet eight inches tall, with brown hair and weighing 140 pounds.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, white shoes and a backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston police.

Story continues below advertisement

2:18 Kingston Rotarians are stepping-up to help the people of Ukraine. Kingston Rotarians are stepping-up to help the people of Ukraine.