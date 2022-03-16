Menu

Weather

London, Ont. residents awake to heavy fog Wednesday morning

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted March 16, 2022 8:21 am
london police cruiser fog ontario View image in full screen
A London police cruiser is scene on a foggy day in London, Ont. via @lpsmediaoffice/Twitter

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory and the London Police Service is reminding motorists to use extra caution on the road due to reduced visibility Wednesday morning.

The fog advisory is in place for much of southwestern Ontario, including the London, Ont., and Middlesex County area.

Read more: Groundhog Day 2022 — Ontario’s Wiarton Willie predicts early spring, Nova Scotia predicts long winter

The national weather agency described the fog as widespread and said “areas of dense fog with near zero visibility are likely.”

Depending on the temperature, it’s also possible for the fog to leave surfaces icy, resulting in potentially slippery roads or sidewalks. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature was -2 C in London, feeling like -4 C with the wind chill.

London police are reminding the public to be cautious in these conditions.

“Ensure your headlights and tail lights are on so you can see and be seen. Visibility may be limited so slow down,” police said in a tweet.

Trending Stories

Read more: Canada a step closer to permanent daylight time as U.S. Senate passes bill

The conditions are expected to improve as the morning continues. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and an unseasonably warm high of 15 C in London.

While the fog is dense, school transportation is not widely impacted in the London region.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services did not report any delays or cancellations in any particular area. However, individual bus route cancellations and delays can be found on its website.

