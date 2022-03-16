London, Ont. residents awake to heavy fog Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory and the London Police Service is reminding motorists to use extra caution on the road due to reduced visibility Wednesday morning.

The fog advisory is in place for much of southwestern Ontario, including the London, Ont., and Middlesex County area.

The national weather agency described the fog as widespread and said “areas of dense fog with near zero visibility are likely.”

Depending on the temperature, it’s also possible for the fog to leave surfaces icy, resulting in potentially slippery roads or sidewalks. As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, the temperature was -2 C in London, feeling like -4 C with the wind chill.

London police are reminding the public to be cautious in these conditions.

“Ensure your headlights and tail lights are on so you can see and be seen. Visibility may be limited so slow down,” police said in a tweet.

The conditions are expected to improve as the morning continues. The forecast is calling for a mix of sun and cloud and an unseasonably warm high of 15 C in London.

While the fog is dense, school transportation is not widely impacted in the London region.

Southwestern Ontario Student Transportation Services did not report any delays or cancellations in any particular area. However, individual bus route cancellations and delays can be found on its website.

Good morning #LdnOnt! There is currently a fog advisory in place. 🌫️ Please use extra caution on the roads and ensure your headlights and tail lights are on so you can #SeeAndBeSeen. Visibility may be limited so #SlowDown. pic.twitter.com/PzsEbOBCxI — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) March 16, 2022

