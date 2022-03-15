Lethbridge police seek adult suspect after 12-year-old boy physically assaulted on way to school

The Lethbridge Police Service is asking for the public’s help with an investigation looking into the physical assault of a 12-year-old boy on Monday.

In a news release, the LPS said officers responded to a report of a young male that had been assaulted by an unidentified adult male at around 7 a.m. on Monday in the 1100 block of Glacier Drive S.

Officers canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene on foot when approached by someone in the area.

Police said the victim was walking to school when he was approached by a man holding a baseball bat and yelling at him aggressively. They said the boy was chased, pushed to the ground and had his cellphone smashed. Police said the boy suffered minor injuries because of the assault.

According to police, the suspect is between 20 and 30 years old with a thin build. They added that he may have been wearing a dark-coloured hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the attack is asked to call police at 403-328-4444. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://www.p3tips.com.