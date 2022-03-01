3 teens charged after attacks at 2 Lethbridge high schools: police

Send this page to someone via email

Three young men were charged with multiple offences after separate attacks at two schools in Lethbridge on Monday, police announced one day later.

The first incident happened around 11:40 a.m. at Victoria Park High School, and the second later in the afternoon at Winston Churchill High School.

Lethbridge police said during the initial incident outside Victoria Park High School, two students — one wearing a balaclava — assaulted a 15-year-old boy who was also a student.

The second incident at Winston Churchill High School involved the same two students, along with a third boy. Police said in that quarrel, two 16-year-old boys were sprayed with bear spray.

None of the three victims suffered injuries requiring medical treatment, police said.

The three boys charged are all high school students in the Lethbridge School Division and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A 15-year-old boy was charged with two counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and two counts of aiding and abetting assault with a weapon.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon dangerous to the public peace, disguised with intent, and failure to comply with a sentence/disposition.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with assault and possession of a controlled substance: psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms.

All three remain in custody while awaiting a bail hearing.

