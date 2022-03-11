Retired Lethbridge police officer charged in historical sexual assault investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have laid charges against a former Lethbridge Police Service member following a report of historical sexual assault of a woman in Lethbridge in 2017 and 2018.

Coaldale RCMP were first alerted to the file in January 2021. Since the alleged crime occurred in Lethbridge, the local police service would have had jurisdiction for the investigation. But since the suspect was a retired LPS officer, RCMP took the lead.

The Southern Alberta District RCMP general investigation section said the incidents are alleged to have occurred between December 2017 and April 2018 and relate “to the 63-year-old male suspect’s employment with the domestic violence action team in Lethbridge.”

William (Bill) James Kaye, 63, was charged with breach of trust, sexual assault and criminal harassment.

RCMP said Kaye turned himself in on March 10 and was arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

He has since been released on conditions to appear in Lethbridge provincial court on March 28.

Read more: Head of Lethbridge domestic violence team steps down amid allegation of unwanted sexual relationship

Kaye resigned in February 2021 from his positions on the domestic violence action team and on the board of the Chinook Sexual Assault Centre amid allegations of an unwanted sexual relationship.

He retired as an inspector with the LPS in 2014 after serving with the department for 35 years.

The RCMP said anyone who has experienced similar incidents or who has information that relates to this investigation can email KSADGIS@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.